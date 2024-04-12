Sun ‘n Fun 2024: Day 3 Photo Gallery

By
Russ Niles
-
2

All Photos by Mariano Rosales

Russ Niles
Russ Niles
http://www.avweb.com
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY