NBAA 2024: Cessna Citation Gen3 Upgrades

At the 2024 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas, Textron Aviation was showing off the next generation of Citation business jets that it calls Gen3. It's a combination of flight deck and avionics upgrades that includes Garmin's Emergency Autoland, plus some major upgrades to the Citation CJ4 including the G3000 Prime integrated avionics suite. Aviation Consumer magazine's Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at the Citation line with Jimmy Beeson, Textron Aviation's director of product development.