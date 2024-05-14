DESERT JET WELCOMES THE CHALLENGER 300 TO ITS GROWING CHARTER FLEET

Desert Jet, a leading full-service business aviation company in Greater Palm Springs, California, is thrilled to introduce the newest addition to its charter fleet- the Challenger 300. This super mid-sized jet, conveniently based in Denver, Colorado, is ready for immediate charter.

The Challenger 300 is a highly versatile corporate jet with a comfortable cabin, making it one of the most popular aircraft in its class. It can fly nonstop between major cities in the U.S., cover long distances in a single leg to areas in North and South America, and access more short-run airports than any other aircraft in its category.

With over six feet of stand-up cabin space and comfortable seating for up to 10 passengers, the Challenger 300 offers a truly luxurious travel experience. The roomy interior features a fully enclosed lavatory with a sink and a forward galley with ample room for meal prep and storage for refreshments and snacks. The seating configuration includes six well-appointed leather captain’s chairs, a large three-seat divan, and an optional tenth seat. The accessible, spacious baggage area can accommodate a substantial amount of luggage, including snow skis and golf clubs, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free journey.

The Challenger 300 is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities onboard, making it a popular choice for both business and leisure travelers alike. The galley prep area includes a coffee maker and microwave for freshly prepared, hot meals on longer flights. Inflight Wi-Fi is complimentary, and satellite phone service is available. An inflight entertainment system allows passengers to watch movies and listen to music over the aircraft’s sound system.

“Desert Jet’s diverse fleet of managed aircraft, including our other super mid-sized Citation Sovereigns, our Citation CJ3 light jets, and the workhorse King Air 350i turboprop, provides a wide variety of charter options to fit all of our client’s North American needs,” said Desert Jet CEO, Jared Fox. “We are thrilled to add the Challenger to our growing fleet.”

Learn more about the Challenger 300 and Desert Jet’s entire charter fleet at www.desertjet.com/fleet.

About Desert Jet

Desert Jet is a group of aircraft management, charter, maintenance, and FBO companies based in Palm Springs/Thermal, California (KTRM). Desert Jet is a full-service aviation company providing jet owners with turn-key management for their aircraft.

Desert Jet’s on-demand charter offers private flyers a smarter alternative to fractional aircraft ownership and expensive membership programs. Desert Jet is committed to safety and security and is ARGUS Platinum rated, WYVERN Wingman PRO certified, and IS-BAO Stage 3 registered.

Desert Jet Maintenance is an FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station offering scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance and repair services to a wide variety of aircraft.

Desert Jet Center is a world-class independent FBO serving the needs of the business and the general aviation community at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM). Its spectacular 32,500-square-foot executive facility features a state-of-the-art, modern terminal and hangar. Desert Jet Center is NATA Safety 1st certified and a designated NATA Safety 1st Clean location.

For more information about our services, visit www.desertjet.com or call (800) 381-JETS.