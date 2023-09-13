Jamco’s “Quest Seat for Elegance” Business Class Seat Concept Combines Efficiency and Elegance

Tokyo, Japan – Jamco Corporation, one of the most experienced aircraft interior products supplier and turnkey integrator in the aerospace industry, highlights the “Quest for Elegance” seat, a business class seat concept that meets the demand for an inventive, spacious seat for high density business class interior cabins without compromising comfort. Featuring a new patented angled tilt monitor and an industrial design focused on providing an elegant premium hotel in the sky while maintaining competitive density, the Quest seat maximizes the passenger experience. In recognition of this design excellence, Jamco’s Quest seat was awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022, one of the most prestigious international design awards.

The Quest Seat features a one-of-a-kind tilting entertainment screen with a wide-angle adjustment, allowing passengers to enjoy entertainment in reclined, sleep, or bed mode position. The tilting monitor option results in 30 percent more knee space than any other high density business class seat offered on commercial aircrafts.

For those traveling in pairs, the Quest Seat reveals a spacious full-flat bed when two center seats are combined. Also available for those seeking more privacy are easily deployable partitions and an optional aisle side door.Since the first Quest Seat was exhibited at AIX in 2019, Jamco has utilized feedback from airlines, aircraft manufacturers and lessors to redefine the Quest design for AIX 2023. Completely new trim and finish seat was exhibited at AIX 2023. The Quest was extremely well received by attendees and is expected to launch in the near future

Jamco continues its development to have the Quest ready for installation in late 2025 or 2026.

About Jamco Corporation

Jamco Corporation is a premier supplier of Airbus and Boeing aircraft interior products in high-quality lavatories, galleys and passenger seats to airlines worldwide. Jamco is the sole supplier of 787 lavatory, galley, bar, and cockpit door and bulkhead, and also the A350XWB ICE Rear galley supplier. Jamco continues to establish the position as a key premium seat supplier by completing the construction of a FAA certified dynamic test facility. For more information, visit https://www.jamco.co.jp/en.

About Jamco America

Jamco America, a subsidiary of Jamco Corporation in Japan, was established in 1982 as a commercial aircraft interior products and services provider. Meat. Located in Everett, WA, Jamco is considered one of the most experienced interior products suppliers and turnkey aircraft interiors integrators in the industry. Jamco has developed premium class seating for commercial aircraft, providing forward facing business class seating such as the Venture™ reverse herring-bone business class seat that is currently in service on 787 aircraft. For more information, visit jamco-america.com.