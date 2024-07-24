Aspen Celebrates 20 Years With New Features And Discounts

While celebrating its 20th anniversary as an avionics provider specializing in general aviation applications, Aspen Avionics has announced a partnership with Electronics International that will configure engine monitoring software with Aspen’s Evolution multi-function displays. Aspen is demonstrating a beta version of the features at its display at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin this week.

Expected to enter service in mid-2025, the system is designed to display precise engine data “in an intuitive format” on Aspen’s Evolution MFD500 MAX and MFD1000 MAX multi-function displays. Mark Ferrari, Aspen V-P of Sales and Customer Support, said, “Partnering with a trusted and capable organization like Electronics International to provide an engine instrumentation solution for new Aspen installations and aircraft already equipped with Aspen displays continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing aircraft owners an upgrade path for new functions without having to invest thousands in new avionics equipment.” He added that owners can pair Aspen’s Evolution displays with Electronics International’s EDC-33P engine data converter and sensors enabling them to remove legacy primary engine instruments such as RPM, manifold, EGT/CHT, fuel level, oil temperature and pressure, volt/amp, fuel low, fuel press and TIT gauges.

Asked during his press conference at AirVenture how the new system would interface with electric and hybrid propulsion systems, Aspen President John Uczekaj, said that advanced powerplant indicator technology, “will change how avionics present, record, and collect data.”

Dan Bennett, Director of Special Projects for Electronics International, said, “By pairing our decades of experience in engine data collection and processing with Aspen’s Evolution Display, we can offer an engine management solution that fits perfectly into any plane.”

Aspen also announced it has extended the factory warranty on its Evolution MAX and E5 Display Systems from two to three years with unlimited transferable coverage. The expanded warranty covers all system components, irrespective of accumulated flight hours. Aspen will also continue to provide the option for extending factory coverage at additional cost by two years beyond the initial warranty period.

Finally, through July 31, 2024, Aspen is offering 20% to 30% discounts on its Evolution display systems, including the single-unit EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD and Evolution 2500 three-display system.