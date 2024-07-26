Kings Schools Celebrates 50 Years With Discounts On Private Pilot Courses

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Kings Schools is offering 10 percent off all private pilot courses for the remainder of 2024, the company announced during a press briefing at EAA AirVenture on July 25.

The training provider also introduced two new free courses—Drone Part 107 Regulations and Private Pilot Ground Reference Maneuvers in addition to a new YouTube playlist How To Become a Pilot.

“It has been a great privilege to play a part in people’s lives when they are learning to do something so important to them, learning to fly,” said Martha King. John added, “Learning to fly changes who you are and how you think about yourself. We want to encourage as many people as possible to embark on this fun, exciting, and life-changing activity.”

In addition to the discounts, Kings Schools also announced it will offer two scholarships for flight instructors: the Women in Aviation International Martha King Scholarship for Female Flight Instructors and the National Association of Flight Instructors/King Schools Scholarship for Flight Instructors. Both scholarships are valued at $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 in cash.

A revamp of its Cessna Sport/Private Pilot Course, featuring over 130 new videos designed to be clearer, more concise, informative, and entertaining was also announced during the briefing.