NFL Star Jimmy Graham Appointed Chairman Of EAA Young Eagles Program

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Program named NFL All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham as its new chairman.

The announcement came during Tuesday’s program for Young Eagles volunteers at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. Graham’s appointment to the position succeeds air show pilot Sean D. Tucker, who served as Young Eagles chairman since 2013.

“Jimmy Graham has been dedicated to aviation and especially introducing others to flight over the past several years, including as Young Eagles co-chair,” said Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are very appreciative that Jimmy accepted our invitation to lead Young Eagles and bring his inspiring story to young people as an example of focus and achievement.”

Graham flies several aircraft including his own Huey helicopter, expressed his excitement to continue the mission of Young Eagles. The program has introduced more than 2.3 million youth to aviation since 1992 thanks to introductory flights from EAA-member volunteer pilots, according to the association.