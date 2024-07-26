Champion Aerospace Introduces Maintenance-Free Lightening Series Magneto

Champion Aerospace unveiled its Lightning Series Magneto (LSM), a new drop-in replacement for traditional magnetos, at EAA AirVenture.

According to Champion Aerospace, the LSM is the “only fully self-powered, direct replacement magneto utilizing electronic components.” The magneto doesn’t require any maintenance and lasts for the full Time Before Overhaul (TBO) of the engine—eliminating 500-hour inspections.

Allen Woods, piston business development manager for Champion Aerospace told AVweb the company plans to obtain Parts Manufacturing Authority (PMA) approval for the product, making it available for all Continental and Lycoming applications. “We’re really excited to release this to the GA market,” Woods said.

Champion Aerospace stated that they are initially focusing on four-cylinder models and plan to introduce a six-cylinder version later noting that the approval process will take roughly two years before the product receives market certification.