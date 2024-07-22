Daher Delivers Kodiak 100 On Floats To State Of Maine

Daher announced at EAA AirVenture it has delivered a multi-mission Kodiak 100, equipped with floats, to the State of Maine for the Maine Marine Patrol bureau. Daher took the opportunity of announcing the delivery to expand on the “growing operator base” for its Kodiak line of utility aircraft and to update news on company progress since its last visit to AirVenture.

Maine Marine Patrol, in operation for 150 years, considers its prime missions to include commercial fishing regulatory enforcement, promoting boating safety, enforcing saltwater sport fishing laws, search and rescue, and maritime security. In addition, the Kodiak 100 will perform offshore monitoring of Northern Right Whales, an endangered species.

At a press briefing, Daher noted that the Kodiak 100, as well as the larger, faster Kodiak 900, were designed as “simple-to-fly, rugged aircraft that are easy to maintain and adaptable to a full range of mission applications.” Both are equipped with the “discontinuous leading edge” wing, providing improved low-speed handling qualities and stall protection.

Daher recognized Larry Forney, a Kodiak 100 operator who serves as among the most active volunteer pilots in the Angel Flight program. Angel Flight coordinates flights for patients who need transportation to medical care and either cannot afford airline travel or cannot fly the airlines due to autoimmune vulnerability.

During the press briefing, Daher also recognized four participants in its internship program—two French students who traveled to the U.S. to experience working with Kodiak and one American and one Canadian student who traveled to Tarbes, France, to work with Daher’s TBM program.