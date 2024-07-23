EAA Dedicates VAA’s Charles W. Harris Youth Aviation Center

The EAA Vintage Aircraft Association cut the ribbon dedicating the Charles W. Harris Youth Aviation Center today. Located on the VAA grounds at Wittman Regional Airport, the center is the latest addition to youth and family activities taking place at AirVenture 2024 and for years to come. VAA President Susan Dusenbury presided over the dedication ceremony. She was joined by co-chairs of the center, A.C. and Sue Hutson.

Charles Harris, born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in 1927, held a lifetime commitment to aviation, particularly vintage aircraft. He learned to fly as a 16-year-old. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he earned a degree in business administration and built a career in finance—including working in aircraft financing and leasing.

He served for 30 years as chairman of the Tulsa Regional Fly-in and co-founded the National Biplane Association. An accomplished competitive aerobatic pilot, Harris acquired an extensive collection of vintage aircraft. In his work with EAA, he served as director, treasurer and chairman of the Executive Committee of the VAA. He was also a Director Emeritus until his death.

Paul Maloy, EAA Director of Education, said of plans to create the Charles W. Harris Youth Aviation Center, “When we began welcoming those 18-and-under at no charge beginning in 2021, we immediately noticed an increase in the number of families at AirVenture. With that, we wanted to create and expand possibilities for families to encourage them to visit and engage with everything AirVenture has to offer.”