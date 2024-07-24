GoAERO Gains Backing From Honeywell For Its Worldwide Mission

Gwen Lighter, founder and CEO of GoAERO, was pleased to announce new support for her organization from Honeywell at an AirVenture press conference. GoAero is a non-profit dedicated to “catalyzing the creation of Emergency Response Flyers that rescue people and perform critical response missions” according to Lighter’s LinkedIn entry.

The project seeks to create research teams worldwide to address using the most advanced aerial transport technology to purely humanitarian missions. Those include medical transport – both urban and remote – as well as disaster relief. “It could be transporting needed supplies or evacuating injured or endangered people,” she told AVweb. Her LinkedIn entry includes the role of “responding to challenges posed by natural disasters, medical emergencies, climate change, and humanitarian crises.”

To date, she reported, more than 100 teams, worldwide, are involved in research for technology and infrastructure to advance the core mission. The teams are in the running for award money that would advance their efforts. Honeywell is now on board as a sponsor.

Bob Buddecke, Honeywell President of Electronic Solutions, said that the company’s support goes beyond financial backing, extending to mentoring and research assistance.