TL Sport Aircraft Announces Backcountry Version Of High-Wing Sirius

Czech Republic-based TL Sport Aircraft announced today at EAA AirVenture it is developing a tailwheel STOL (short takeoff and land) version of its Sirius high-wing aircraft. In its nosewheel configuration, the existing Sirius premiered in 2010. The design focus was on docile slow-speed handling with an eye toward the trainer role.

With its Rotax 912ULS engine, the original Sirius promised 115 knots cruising speed on a fuel burn of 4.5 gallons per hour. Since it was introduced, the Sirius has seen its engine optionally upgraded to the 912is, with the Edge Performance fuel injection option also made available

In the new STOL tailwheel configuration, the manufacturer anticipates upgrading to the 160 hp Rotax 916 (up to 180 hp with the Edge upgrade) and 26-inch Alaska Bush tires. A redesigned lower fuselage section will move the main gear forward, and a beefed-up aft-fuselage section and tail surfaces will handle the added stress of the tailwheel.

With improved braking systems planned, TL Sport anticipates “sub-200” [foot] landing capability as well as 100-foot takeoff runs with the more powerful engine. Climb rates of up to 1,600 feet per minute are expected, according to TL Sport.

And while the performance is expected to entice fans of STOL performance and backcountry gravel-bar excursions, TL Sport notes that the Sirius is also a comfortable and capable cruiser, with heated seats, cupholders, and available on-board oxygen-generating system enabling flights at altitudes where 140-knot cruise speeds are expected. The tailwheel Sirius is expected to be available this fall.