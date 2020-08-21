DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase Postponed

DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase (DSAS) organizers have announced that the 2020 event will be rescheduled due to a recent decision by the City of DeLand to cancel all local events through the end of November as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The showcase was originally scheduled to take place at Florida’s DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED) on Nov. 12-14, 2020. A new date has not yet been selected, but DSAS coordinators have said they are looking at late January 2021.

“Preparations have been running along so well, exhibitor participation was setting a record pace, and we had such high hopes for November,” said DeLand Municipal Airport sport aviation administrator Jana Filip. “But… over the last few weeks, the Covid-19 situation in Florida has been so terribly negative and we really must think first of the health and well-being of our visitors, exhibitors, volunteers, other guests and the staff of DSAS and City of DeLand, itself.”

Now in its fifth year, DSAS features include outdoor and indoor exhibitors, educational forums, interactive workshops and demonstration flights. The showcase focuses on experimentals, homebuilts, light-sport aircraft and ultralights. According to show staff, the 2019 event brought in $2 million in sales and services.