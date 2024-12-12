NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Fuel Exhaustion Forces Emergency Landing On Texas Road

A twin-engine Piper Navajo made an emergency landing on a busy road in Victoria, Texas, after running out of fuel, according to the FAA.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Photo: Victoria Police Facebook page

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says fuel exhaustion led to a twin-engine Piper Navajo making an emergency landing on a road in Victoria, Texas on Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident was shared on X. The FAA’s preliminary report noted the aircraft struck two vehicles before splitting in half at a busy intersection. Victoria police provided an update Thursday, confirming that three of the four people injured on the ground were treated and released from the hospital, while a fourth individual remains in stable condition. The pilot, who was the aircraft’s sole occupant, was also treated and discharged.

Reports indicate that the pilot attempted to return to Victoria Regional Airport (VCT), where the aircraft had originally taken off, but was forced to make the emergency landing before reaching the runway. FlightAware shows the aircraft, N818BR, is registered to MARC, Inc. in Mississippi. The website notes the company is “North America's largest provider of specialized contract aircraft and flight crews for airborne GIS, survey and surveillence projects.”

Before the emergency landing, the aircraft was flying a grid pattern over the San Antonio area for several hours.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting an investigation to determine the full circumstances of the accident.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Medical Deferment Policy Changes Start Jan. 1
Aviation NewsMedical Deferment Policy Changes Start Jan. 1Russ Niles
UND Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Workforce Program
Aviation NewsUND Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Workforce ProgramAmelia Walsh
FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker Announces Resignation
Aviation NewsFAA Administrator Michael Whitaker Announces ResignationAmelia Walsh
GAMA’s Bunce To Retire In April; James Viola To Take Over
Aviation NewsGAMA’s Bunce To Retire In April; James Viola To Take OverMark Phelps
Archer Aviation And Anduril Industries Join Forces For Next-Gen Defense Aircraft
Aviation NewsArcher Aviation And Anduril Industries Join Forces For Next-Gen Defense AircraftAmelia Walsh
Dutch F-35s Intercept Three Russian Combat Aircraft
Aviation NewsDutch F-35s Intercept Three Russian Combat AircraftMark Phelps