GAMA’s Bunce To Retire In April; James Viola To Take Over

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) board of directors announced today (December 12) that President and CEO Pete Bunce will retire in the Spring of 2025 and be succeeded by James Viola. Bunce will have served as leader of the association for 20 years upon retirement. Viola comes to GAMA from Vertical Aviation International (VAI), formerly known as the Helicopter Association International. He has served there as the President and CEO since 2020 and led the association’s rebranding effort as VAI, expanding the group’s focus to include the oncoming “expansion and technological evolution in vertical aviation,” according to the GAMA announcement.

Before joining VAI, Viola served for more than 10 years with the FAA – most recently as Director of General Aviation Safety Assurance. He also served for more than two decades as a U.S. Army aviator, rising to the rank of Colonel. With Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) ratings, Viola has logged more than 7,000 flight hours, including 1,100 hours flown with night-vision goggles. He also holds “several” Master's degrees, including one in the Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College; and another in International Relations from Auburn University in Alabama.

Bunce, a former U.S. Air Force F-15 and A-10 combat pilot, joined GAMA in 2005. Under his stewardship, the industry advocacy group weathered the 2008 economic crisis; numerous FAA reauthorizations, the Covid pandemic and its aftermath; and wide range of legislative and regulatory milestones. Among his accomplishments is establishing the GAMA European headquarters and expanding to include more rotorcraft manufacturers and the emerging air mobility sector among GAMA’s membership rolls.

Bunce has also advocated for grass roots aviation, supporting groups such as the Recreational Aviation Association and Veterans Airlift Command. He has also assumed a sometimes-controversial leadership role in industry efforts to transition to unleaded fuel.

Bunce said, “My wife, Patty, and I will always cherish our time at GAMA and the close friendships we’ve been blessed to forge with so many leaders in the entire GA community. Jim has been one of those good friends who I have had the privilege to work with and build a close professional bond. I look forward to watching Jim take GAMA to new heights as our industry journeys into the most exciting time in aerospace since the dawn of the jet age.”

Henry Brooks, GAMA Vice Chair and President of Power & Controls at Collins Aerospace, said of Viola, “James will be a bold leader for GAMA. His industry experience and knowledge, combined with his excitement for the future of general aviation, make him a great proponent to champion the critical work and priorities of GAMA, its members and the aviation manufacturing industry.”