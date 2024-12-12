FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker Announces Resignation

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Michael Whitaker announced on Thursday that he will step down from his role on January 20, 2025, after just over a year in the position.

Whitaker, who was appointed in October 2023, shared the news in an email to staff that was later posted on X.

“Serving as Administrator of the [FAA]—with this incredible team—has been the honor of my lifetime,” Whitaker said in the email. “The United States is the safest and most complex airspace in the world, and that is because of your commitment to the safety of the flying public.”

Whitaker’s departure opens the door for President Trump to nominate a new FAA head at a pivotal moment for the agency, which is addressing critical challenges, including Boeing’s regulatory oversight and a nationwide air traffic controller shortage.

According to Politico, rumors of Whitaker’s resignation had circulated for weeks, but the announcement surprised many given his relatively brief tenure as the agency’s leader.

Whitaker earned bipartisan support for his handling of the difficult portfolio and AOPA said his GA perspective was especially appreciated. “I thank Administrator Whitaker for his leadership at the FAA,” said AOPA president Mark Baker. “As a private pilot, he cares about general aviation and made sure we were heard.”