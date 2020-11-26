HAI Planning For In-Person Expo

Following the cancelation or virtualization of many aviation events in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Helicopter Association International (HAI) is making plans to hold its 2021 HAI HELI-EXPO in person. For the event, the organization will be implementing health and safety protocols designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing for the show floor, meeting rooms, registration areas and public spaces; extra time built into the schedule for cleaning; temperature checks; hand-sanitizer stations in common areas; and a mask requirement. A safety kit, which will include a mask and hand sanitizer, will also be provided to all attendees.

“Our staff is working very closely with everyone involved in producing the show in New Orleans to ensure HAI HELI-EXPO will meet all the required safety protocols,” said HAI CEO James Viola. “We are continually assessing all the risks and potential hazards, and we believe we can mitigate those hazards to conduct a safe event.”

The 2021 HAI HELI-EXPO is scheduled to take place Mar. 22–25 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In addition to the exhibition, the annual event offers education courses, seminars, workshops and forums. According to Viola, more than 350 companies have currently committed to attending the expo.