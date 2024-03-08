14th Redbird Migration Cites How Simulation Can Inspire New Pilots

The 13th annual Redbird Migration, sponsored and organized by Texas-based flight-training technology innovator Redbird Flight, concluded yesterday (March 6). The two-day gathering at Houston’s Lone Star Flight Museum, provided insights into simulation technology, not only as a training aid for pilots and student pilots, but also as a gateway attraction for prospective aviators.

The featured lineup of diverse general aviation influencers ranged from high-time military and civilian pilot and astronaut Charlie Precourt to Patrick Chovanec, an international economic advisor and journalist who attributes his fascination during the pandemic with simulator technology to accelerating his journey in becoming a pilot. Chovenac wrote a book about his experience titled “Cleared for the Option, a Year Learning to Fly.”

Also on the speaker docket was Craig Fuller, CEO of AVweb parent company Firecrown (formerly Flying Media Group), and another personal advocate of leveraging simulator technology in attracting pilot candidates to general aviation, while noting that research shows increased interest in the activity among readership of Firecrown’s editorial products. Fuller said he was inspired at an early age by computer flight simulation. Ironically, he was interviewed on stage by former President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association…Craig Fuller (no relation).

The Redbird Migration began with company VP of Marketing Josh Harnagel sharing observations from the current edition of Redbird’s State of Flight Training Report. He noted data from the report suggesting that learners, prospective learners, and existing pilots are more likely to value flight simulation as an instructional tool than their flight instructors and flight schools are.

This year’s Redbird Migration also focused on interactive tools used to expose increasingly younger K-12 students to aeronautical interests and career tracks. The event’s Aerospace Center for Excellence conducted work sessions on promoting and expanding aeronautics at lower grade levels; giving educators and school administrators the information and “a blueprint” for effectively introducing aeronautics to elementary school students.

On the closing evening of the Migration last night, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) honored Margaret Watt of Hollister, California, for achieving the highest score for an instructor on its annual Flight Training Experience Survey. Mike Smith Aviation, Napa, California took the top prize for flight schools.