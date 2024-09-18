Textron Exec Advocates For The Entire GA Industry

Textron Aviation Vice President of Special Missions Sales Bob Gibbs has stepped up to publicly advocate for general aviation. At a time when public opinion of GA – particularly business aviation – is at a low ebb, Gibbs laid out the case for bizav as “a cornerstone of the economy, of life-saving missions and of essential cargo transportation.”

Gibbs points out that business aviation serves global connectivity, serving business opportunities in locations unreachable by airline transportation. He wrote that the role of private aviation in enabling businesses to continue operating and supporting the economy is crucial, especially during times of crisis. “A striking example of this was during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, “when the global demand for life-saving medical equipment surged. Business aviation became more visible as the essential lifeline it is, delivering patients to hospitals, and critical medical supplies to communities, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.”

He also cited the spearhead role business aviation plays in sustainability and in helping all aviation strive for a net-zero carbon footprint. He said, “The Environmental Protection Agency reports together we have achieved a 38% decrease in emissions in the U.S. One of the most promising avenues is the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which significantly reduces carbon emissions as compared to conventional jet fuel.”