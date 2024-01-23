Alaska CEO Says ‘Many’ Loose Bolts Found In MAX 9 Door Plugs

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minucci told NBC News Tuesday technicians have found “many” loose bolts on door plugs in Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft since the planes were grounded more than two weeks ago. The NBC interview was scheduled to run on the NBC Evening News. The FAA ordered the grounding of 171 MAX 9s after a door plug separated from an Alaska flight on Jan. 5. The grounding affected only MAX 9s equipped with panels filling an opening in the fuselage where an emergency exit would be if the plane had more seats. Minucci did not say exactly how many bolts on how many aircraft were insecure but he clearly wasn’t happy about it.

“I’m angry. I’m more than frustrated and disappointed. I am angry,” WSJ quoted him as saying. “This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our guests and happened to our people.” So far only 40 MAX 9s have been inspected according to WSJ. The FAA hasn’t yet released the remaining aircraft to be inspected and it’s not clear when that will happen. The agency also recommended airlines operating some 737-900ER aircraft with the same door plugs check them but didn’t ground those airplanes. Minucci said Alaska representatives will be on the factory floor from now on overseeing construction of planes his airline has ordered.