Amazon Gets Approval for Delivery Drones

The FAA has approved Amazon Prime Air’s request for a Part 135 certificate for its unmanned delivery drones. “Amazon Prime Air’s concept uses autonomous UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) to safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers,” said the FAA. “The FAA supports innovation that is beneficial to the public, especially during a health or weather-related crisis.”

The Amazon drones will be used for deliveries as far as 15 miles from a distribution center and for packages weighing 5 LBS or less. Amazon is targeting delivery in 30 minutes or less via the drones. “Prime Air has great potential to enhance the services we already provide to millions of customers by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system,” the company says. No word on where or when the service will launch.