Garmin Adds To GFC 500/600 Roster

Garmin has added two new aircraft models to its approved list for its GFC 500/GFC 600-series digital autopilots. New to the approved roster are the Beechcraft Baron A55 and the Robertson STOL (short takeoff and land) versions of the Cessna 180 and 185. The autopilots are already approved for the unmodified versions of the two Cessnas.

The Baron is approved for the GFC 600, the version of the digital autopilot designed for high-performance piston singles, twins, and turbines with a wide range of speed and performance capabilities

The STOL-modified versions of the Cessna 180 (tailwheel) and 185 (nosewheel) join their unmodified siblings in being approved for the GFC 500, optimized for single-engine piston aircraft. Both autopilots echo performance and reliability features shared with Garmin’s GFC 700 autopilot, designed for installation in integrated flight decks.

Among the capabilities of all Garmin’s GFC-series autopilots are altitude hold, vertical speed and heading modes, altitude preselect, VNAV1, Level Mode, as well as underspeed and overspeed protection.