NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Dutch F-35s Intercept Three Russian Combat Aircraft

All three aircraft turned away from NATO airspace

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Dutch F-35 escorts a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 tactical bomber over the Baltic Sea. Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defense

The Dutch Ministry of Defense announced today that a pair of Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35s detected three Russian military aircraft in NATO airspace on Friday (December 6) over the Baltic Sea and escorted them back over international waters. The Netherlands had assumed the NATO Air Policing Mission earlier this month as part of the normal rotation of responsibility.

The contacts came as part of two separate instances on the same day. In the first encounter, the F-35s confronted an Antonov An-72 transport and a Sukhoi Su-24 tactical bomber. A second report that afternoon led to a similar encounter with an Ilyushin Il-20M surveillance/reconnaissance aircraft.

Netherlands Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, said, “This is why our people are there: to protect our collective airspace against Russian threats. As was once again evident on Friday, Russian forces are active in various ways near NATO airspace.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Boeing Production Restarts After Strike
Aviation NewsBoeing Production Restarts After StrikeMark Phelps
Garmin Adds To GFC 500/600 Roster
Aviation NewsGarmin Adds To GFC 500/600 RosterMark Phelps
NASA’s Interplanetary Accident Probe
Aviation NewsNASA’s Interplanetary Accident ProbeMark Phelps
Update: Penatagon Denies Congressman’s Claims Of Drone Source
Aviation NewsUpdate: Penatagon Denies Congressman’s Claims Of Drone SourceMark Phelps
EcoPulse Hybrid Completes Flight Test Program
Aviation NewsEcoPulse Hybrid Completes Flight Test ProgramMark Phelps
All U.S. V-22 Osprey Tiltrotors Grounded Again
Aviation NewsAll U.S. V-22 Osprey Tiltrotors Grounded AgainMark Phelps