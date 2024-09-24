Could Satellite Signals ‘Un-Stealth’ Stealth Aircraft?

According to a story on the Techno-Science website, a recent Chinese study shows that Starlink satellites could provide a means for detecting stealth aircraft. Stealth technology is devoted to developing aircraft shapes and surfaces that reduce the radar signature and deflect radar beams. But Chinese researchers have reportedly found that aircraft – including stealth aircraft – cause interference in regular satellite signals, such as those from the Starlink constellation, that can be analyzed to detect their presence, even when they are invisible to radar.

Chinese scientists tested the premise with a low-altitude DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone, which simulates the radar signature of a stealth aircraft such as the F-22. They were able to detect the drone based on the variations in electromagnetic signals emanating from the satellites.

This technology would have the added advantage over radar of not requiring easily detectable radar emissions. And as more Starlink satellites are placed in orbit, more opportunity exists for piggybacking on their transmissions for this purpose.