At least two people are confirmed dead and an unknown number injured after a Challenger 604 business jet with a dual engine failure collided with a car during a landing attempt on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, Friday. A transcript of the last ATC exchange was obtained by the Naples Daily News. Pilot: “Okay, Challenger, Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency. I’m making an emergency landing.” Controller: “I’ve got an emergency. Clear to land Runway 23.” Pilot: “We’re clear to land but we’re not gonna make the runway. We’ve lost both engines.” The plane appears to have landed intact but was mostly consumed by fire. Video above is from NBC News.
There were reportedly five people onboard the aircraft but it wasn’t clear how many were in the car. The flight originated at Ohio State University Airport in Columbus. Hop-A-Jet is a charter based in Fort Lauderdale and operates four Challengers, including the crash airplane, and a Learjet 60. The accident took place about 5 miles from the airport on the other side of the resort city. The plane took off about 12:30 and the accident occurred about 3:10 local time.
Hop A Jet appears to be a solid organization: Wyvern and Argus rated. Losing both engines just seems to be in the range of statistical improbability.
“Lost” why? Looked like lots of fuel left onboard. Hope there was survivable data on whatever devices were onboard.
Loss of both engines? My first thought would be fuel exhaustion, but the large fire suggests otherwise. Maybe contaminated fuel? But they flew from Ohio to Florida. Could be ice in the fuel, like the 777 at Heathrow a few years back.
Looking at the track log, they seem to have been on a normal downwind at 1800 feet. They were level at that altitude and constant speed before turning base. Fuel contamination probably would have caused a problem shortly after departure. And ice in the fuel probably would have affected them in cruise.
So I suspect that they flew through a flock of birds.