Aviation, Labor Groups Oppose New Business Aviation Taxes

Aviation industry and labor groups are pushing back on Biden Administration plans to increase taxes on business aviation. A coalition of the organizations sent a letter today (March 14) opposing the proposed fivefold increase in taxes to Ron Wyden Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance; Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-ID), as well as U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-8-MO) and Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-1-MA).

In defense of the industry, the letter said, in part, “According to a 2018 Harris Poll, 85 percent of companies relying on an airplane to meet their transportation challenges are small and mid-size enterprises. The passengers aboard a business airplane are typically technicians, mid-level managers and customers, not C-suite executives.”

The letter went on to cite the efficiency, flexibility, and productivity business aviation provides, including the value to communities that depend on business aviation for essential transportation needs, as well as supporting law enforcement, medevac, and humanitarian operations, such as flood and storm relief missions.

The groups also pointed out to the lawmakers that the industry supports 1.2 million jobs and contributes nearly $250 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product. Also, business and corporate aviation plays a significant role as “an innovation incubator” for safety initiatives and advances in sustainable fuels, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions.

The letter was signed by leaders of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) and Vertical Aviation International (VAI) – [formerly the Helicopter Association International (HAI)]. It concluded: “Rather than ill-considered tax proposals and regulatory changes, we urge Congress to partner with the business aviation community, which is leading the way in developing new and innovative safety and environmental technologies, connecting communities, creating jobs, and benefiting American businesses of all sizes.”