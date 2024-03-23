Delta Captain Celebrates Retirement With Chartered Airbus Flight To Hawaii

A Delta Air Lines pilot bid farewell to his career in a memorable fashion by chartering an Airbus A330 neo with friends and family for a 24-hour celebration in Hawaii.

Keith Rosenkranz told Business Insider the retirement flight cost him nearly a year’s salary but was worth it for the special moment. In total, 112 people were onboard the flight including Rosenkranz’s family, college friends, Delta employees, neighbors, and former colleagues from his tenure in the Air Force. Other pilots, namely those who retired during COVID and could not arrange their own retirement celebrations were also invited on the trip.

Business Insider reported the flight took off from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with a stop in Los Angeles International Airport where the aircraft received a water cannon salute before departing for Kona International Airport. The retirement party marked the end of Rosenkranz’s 33-year career with the airline.

“You can’t put a price on something that was that big,” Rosenkranz told the publication. “You think about being able to go out that way and take all your family and friends on a whirlwind journey. You don’t want to be the richest man in the graveyard one day.”