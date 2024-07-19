Dynon To Add Potentially Lifesaving ‘Emergency Glide’ Feature

Dynon has announced it will include a new Emergency Glide feature in its upcoming SkyView HDX Software version 17.1; as well as in an upcoming software revision for its Advanced Flight Systems AF-500/6000 Series avionics. Dynon says the “potentially lifesaving” feature will help reduce workload “in a situation where pilots are easily overwhelmed.”

With the new feature, the pilot can press and hold the nearest (NRST) button and automatically engage the autopilot to configure to a pre-programmed best-glide speed. At the same time, the avionics suite will locate the nearest airport within gliding distance, accounting for wind and terrain obstructions. “If the system finds a suitable airport,” Dynon said, “SkyView HDX will command the autopilot to navigate the aircraft to the airport immediately.”

The system also automatically loads the airport identifier into the communications radio, making available all applicable radio frequencies. Finally, upon arrival over the airport, the autopilot sets up a banked orbit over the site and alerts the pilot to take over control of the aircraft.

Michael Schofield, Director of Marketing at Dynon, said, “The new Emergency Glide feature simplifies critical decisions and actions during an emergency, providing pilots with the tools they need to focus on flying the aircraft to a safe landing.”