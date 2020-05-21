EAA: New FAA Ruling Eases Burden Of Special Flight Permits

According to the Experimental Aircraft Association, the FAA has “released a policy that will make it easier for some owners of experimental aircraft to obtain special flight permits (SFPs) for their airplanes in order to reposition them for condition inspections.” The change comes in the form of allowing certain designated airworthiness representatives (DARs) to “remotely conduct inspections” as part of the so-called ferry flight permits. The new guidance would make it easier to obtain the flight permits so they can reposition their out-of-annual aircraft for inspection. This would apply primarily to owners of experimentals who are not the original builders in possession of a repairman certificate; they can do the annual condition inspection on their own.

“While EAA would ideally like to see more simplified flexibility on annuals and condition inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the association said, “this policy will help many experimental aircraft owners.”

“EAA continues to hear from members the need for other policy changes in light of the coronavirus’ impact on day-to-day life in the United States,” said Sean Elliott, EAA vice president of advocacy and safety. “We continue to seek every avenue possible to find relief from or alternative ways to comply with regulations, and this new policy is a prime example of that. It is a small adjustment, but it will help.”