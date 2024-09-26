CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Elon Musk Calls For FAA Administrator’s Resignation

SpaceX CEO called for FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker’s resignation following escalating tension between the company and FAA over launch licensing regulations.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called for the resignation of FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker, following testimony the FAA chief gave earlier this week, as tensions between the company and FAA heat up.

During a hearing before the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Tuesday, Whitaker addressed the more than $630,000 in fines the FAA has levied against SpaceX for alleged noncompliance with launch requirements on two previous missions. He stated, "Safety is in the public interest, and that's our primary focus," emphasizing that enforcement is "the only tool we have to ensure compliance on safety matters."

In his testimony, Whitaker acknowledged SpaceX's innovation and maturity as a 20-year-old company, but emphasized the need for SpaceX to prioritize safety by implementing a safety management system and a whistleblower program. According to The Hill, Whitaker said both Boeing and SpaceX should be subject to the same level of oversight.

When asked about ways for SpaceX to expedite the licensing process, Whitaker replied, "complying with the regulations would be the best path.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) who sits on the House Transportation Committee, SpaceX criticized Whitaker’s remarks noting, “Administrator Whitaker made several incorrect statements today regarding SpaceX. In fact, every statement he made was incorrect,” the letter said.  

“SpaceX is the safest, most reliable launch provider in the world, and is absolutely committed to safety in all operations,” the letter read.  

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
