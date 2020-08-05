Embraer Delays E175-E2 Amid Q2 Losses

Citing market conditions resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Embraer has announced that it plans to delay entry-into-service for its E175-E2 passenger jet until 2023. The E175-E2, an updated version of Embraer’s E175 and the third member of the company’s E2 E-Jets family, flew for the first time in Dec. 2019. The model was originally expected to enter service in 2021.

“The Company believes that the E175-E2 will still be available with more than adequate time to enter into service in the commercial aviation market to meet market demand for the jet,” Embraer said. “Until then, Embraer continues to offer the market-leading E175 jet from the first generation of E-Jets, the most efficient and comfortable commercial aircraft in the market in the 76-seat category.”

Embraer posted an adjusted net loss of $198.8 million for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. The company delivered four commercial jets and 13 executive jets for the quarter versus 26 commercial jets and 25 executive jets over the same period in 2019. According to Embraer, all of its segments reported lower year-over-year revenues in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of last year.