FAA Extends TFRs For Political Figures

The U.S. Secret Service has requested modifications to some temporary flight restrictions related to the vice president and presidential candidates from both parties following the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, AOPA reported.

Typically, TFRs around the Vice President and presidential candidates extend 3 nautical miles from the protected individual and up to 2,999 feet above ground level (AGL). In response to heightened security concerns, the FAA agreed to accommodate the agency’s request and increased TFRs to extend to 5 nautical miles and up to 4,999 feet AGL. All other details of these TFRs that pilots are accustomed to will remain unchanged.

The Secret Service also noted that it may request adjustments to the TFR’s. For instance, if multiple 5-nautical-mile TFRs are needed in a compact area, they might opt for a single 10-nautical-mile TFR to simplify the arrangement.