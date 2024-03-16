FAA Introduces New Technology To Enhance Airport Surface Safety Nationwide

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the implementation of a new surface safety tool that warns air traffic controllers when an approaching aircraft is not lined up on its assigned runway.
The FAA outlined plans to deploy Approach Runway Verification (ARV) technology at several airports across the U.S. this year through 2025, with Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) the latest to adopt the solution.
“A safe National Airspace System begins and ends on the airport surface,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a press release. “Providing controllers with tools such as Approach Runway Verification will improve their situational awareness of the airport surface, which is paramount to improving safety.”
According to the FAA, ARV is one of three surface situational awareness solutions under the agency’s accelerated surface safety initiative. The other two components include the Runway Incursion Device (RID) and the Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI).
Developing and deploying these technologies is part of the FAA’s solution to mitigate near-miss occurrences in response to last year’s Safety Call to Action.
In addition to implementing new technology, the FAA is taking steps to improve safety through measures including hiring more air traffic controllers, installing upgraded tower simulator systems in facilities nationwide, conducting routine runway safety action team meetings, and investing millions into runway lighting and surface improvements at U.S. airports.
The biggest improvement in airport safety will come when we realize that not all verbal communication is understood adequately. While the atc folks know their territory like the back of their hand and issue clearances and instructions sometimes in rapid fire manner the ears and noggin on the receiving end sometimes does not comprehend correctly. With low time and E.S.L. pilots added to the mix the issue becomes complex. SLOWING the audio delivery will expedite things significantly as many “say again” calls won’t be necessary. The essence of communication is when two parties understand each other and know that the other party is clear on what is conveyed. We all come from different places on the planet and so we bring our own “twang” to the conversation–sometimes requiring a bit more time to be clear on what was said. In the marine world we have radio assisted collisions as well as radar assisted ones and we need to learn from these to avoid other ones.
You’re on to something here Tom. “Your transmitter transmits faster than my receiver receives”. Words I heard spoken by some hapless pilot to TEB tower perhaps some 20 years ago. From the big airline and corporate hubs to my hometown airport unicom, it’s a forever problem. People seem more intent on getting the required words out of their mouths than on being understood in the interest of efficiency and safety.
As a student pilot ATC communications are one of the difficult skills to master. Some controllers are very hard to understand with their machine gun fire instructions.
But mostly this seems to be a bandwidth issue of human voice. At many airports on the So Cal area there are many times when we have a hard time getting a chance to talk with so many of us and only one frequency to talk on.
Even on CTAF at untowered Compton with six of us in the pattern plus a few helis, I’ve found myself gunning out my position to avoid getting stepped on.
The problem is voice is low bandwidth.
I wonder when we can step into the 21st century and implement some form of data transmissions in addition to us staring at the ADSB tracks on our PFDs?
Such as Controller Pilot Data Link Communications?
Of all the fancy tech Administrator Whitaker is looking at, the only one that will product immediate and real safety results is the last paragraph of the story above.
“…the FAA is taking steps to improve safety through measures including hiring more air traffic controllers, installing upgraded tower simulator systems in facilities nationwide, conducting routine runway safety action team meetings, and investing millions into runway lighting and surface improvements at U.S. airports.”