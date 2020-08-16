Fighters Use Flares To Get TFR-Busting Pilot’s Attention

NORAD fighters fired flares to get the attention of an RV-7 pilot who blundered into the presidential TFR surrounding President Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort on Saturday. The jets were scrambled and intercepted the homebuilt in the restricted airspace but weren’t able to raise the pilot on the radio. Shortly after the flares were used, the errant pilot found the right frequency and was escorted to a nearby airport where his day undoubtedly got even worse.

It’s not clear if the president was even aware of the incident but it definitely got the attention of the Secret Service. “The President was not in danger and the security of the complex was maintained throughout. Further investigation of the airspace violation is pending,” the Secret Service said in a statement.