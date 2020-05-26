ForeFlight Adds Multitasking, FlightAware Traffic

As much as we love our phones and tablets, getting them to do more than one task at a time hasn’t been a thing. But now that Apple has added multitasking to the IOS platform, ForeFlight says its popular flight planning and navigation app will play that game. Simply sliding the app up from the bottom of the screen allows the user to place it next to—or on top of—another already-running application, such as a weight-and-balance utility or even email. (See how that looks in the accompanying video.)

“It was in demand and even from ForeFlight customers who have an additional application that they want to run,” says Tyson Weihs, ForeFlight’s co-founder. “It’s one of those features that people using iPads haven’t got familiar with. It takes a couple of times to get it, then once you use it for the first time, it’s oh my gosh, how did I ever live without this feature,” he adds.

In addition to multitasking, ForeFlight has also added a traffic tracking display from FlightAware, depicting global air traffic. The feature works mainly on the ground using internet bandwidth and is designed as a look-ahead planning tool. For aircraft with airborne bandwidth, the feature can be used in flight, but some information is suppressed to prevent it from being used as an active traffic avoidance system. The upgrades have been approved and released by Apple’s app store.