Garmin Updates Its Safety Management System With New Features

Garmin announced today (March 6) it has upgraded its FltPlan safety management system (SMS) by updating the system’s Flight Risk Assessment Tool (FRAT). The new FRAT is streamlined, needing less input from pilots, and enables customizing operators’ FRATs for different pilots and aircraft within the same organization.

FRAT enhancements are now simplified, according to Garmin, enabling pilots to more quickly and easily complete a preflight assessment. The new software now automatically accesses available information such as weather, terrain and runway condition, combining the data with pilots’ individual input on their fitness to fly. When the flight risk score is calculated, risk mitigation strategies are presented to the crew, if applicable. Garmin said, “Flights are automatically re-scored one hour before departure and pilots are alerted if there is a change in factors that could negatively affect the flight’s risk, such as [changes involving] wind or weather.”

Garmin’s new FltPlan SMS safety performance dashboard also makes it easier for operators to monitor safety performance indicators (SPIs) and to customize data to a company’s specific operating needs. The dashboard includes pre-configured reports “to help flight departments identify areas where they need to improve safety.” Flight departments can also create or modify custom reports to fit their individual needs. The software also enables flight departments that participate in the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) to file a report directly from the FltPlan SMS. “Operators also have the option to self-manage with an internal Event Review Committee team,” according to Garmin, “or departments can have the Air Charter Safety Foundation act as a third-party reviewer.”