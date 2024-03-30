Gulfstream G700 Earns FAA Certification

Gulfstream Aerospace announced March 29 it has earned FAA certification of its G700 business jet, marking the beginning of customer deliveries.

The certification makes the G700 the largest business aircraft that Gulfstream has ever made and the fastest that it has certified. According to Gulfstream, the certification comes with two new performance improvements—a takeoff distance of 5,995 feet and a landing distance of 3,150 feet, both shorter than anticipated.

Other enhancements to the G700 include a range increased to 7,750 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 and the lowest cabin altitude in the business jet market—2,840 feet when flying at FL410.

According to Reuters, the company originally expected certification to be complete in late 2023, planning to deliver 19 of the aircraft. In 2019, Gulfstream President Mark Burns said he believed the FAA would request additional information during the G700 certification process in light of scrutiny from two Boeing 737 MAX crashes but did not anticipate any unreasonable demands.

Gulfstream expects to deliver some 50 G700s and a total of 160 jets across all types in 2024, per a report from Aerotime.

In a March 29 press release, Burns commended the achievement, saying, “The G700 brings a new level of performance and cabin comfort to business aviation and is doing so while meeting the highest certification standards our industry has ever seen.”