H160 Receives EASA Approval

Airbus has announced that its multi-role H160 helicopter has received its type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The twin engine H160 was designed for missions including offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation and public services. According to Airbus, FAA certification is expected to follow shortly with the first H160 delivery planned for later this year.

“The successful completion of the H160 Type Certificate is the result of several years of tremendous work and efforts accomplished jointly by the involved technical teams of the Agency and Airbus Helicopters in a remarkable fruitful cooperation spirit,” said EASA Certification Director Rachel Daeschler. “It is the result of thorough design and testing efforts, to ensure the highest safety standards are reached.”

The H160 was introduced in March 2015 and flew for the first time in June that year. It has a top speed of 150 knots, 475 NM range and useful load of 4,409 pounds. The helicopter can seat up to 12 passengers and is powered by Safran Arrano 1A engines.