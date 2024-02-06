Honeywell Shores Up Supply Chain With Olathe Plant Expansion

Honeywell says it’s bringing more critical supply chain manufacturing home with an $84 million expansion of its Olathe, Kansas plant. The company announced last week the new production lines will employ 156 additional workers and secure the availability of the parts it needs. “Expanding this facility will enable the development of a strong and resilient domestic supply chain for next generation avionics and printed circuit board assemblies that our commercial and military customers can rely on,” said CEO Jim Currier.

The Olathe plant makes everything from glass panels to weather radars at the 560,000 square foot plant and needs skilled workers to make the expansion happen. “At Honeywell, we are in constant need of highly skilled employees, particularly in engineering and advanced manufacturing, and our decision to expand one of our U.S.-based facilities is a testament to our confidence in the U.S. economy and its talented workforce,” Currier said. Local, federal and state politicians attended the announcement.