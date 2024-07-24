Nepal CRJ Crash Kills 18

Only the captain survived the crash of Bombardier CRJ200 carrying a total of 19 people at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal on Wednesday. According to local authorities, the Saurya Airlines plane was on a ferry flight for maintenance when it crashed a few seconds after it took off. The reports said 17 of those killed were maintenance technicians traveling to Pohkara Airport where the airline has a maintenance hub.

Video shows the plane veering right before descending and crashing about 600 feet to the right of the runway centerline. The crash is the latest in a series of mishaps that have killed more than 350 people in the last 25 years. Nepal has one of the world’s worst aviation safety records but is highly dependent on air travel and freight to reach its remote, mountainous regions.