New Dog-Centric Airline Takes Off In May

Travelers eager to fly alongside their furry companions now have the opportunity to do so with Bark Air—a new dog-centric airline launching in May.

Bark, the company behind the popular treat subscription BarkBox, has partnered with a jet charter service to create an air travel experience tailored specifically for dogs, prioritizing their comfort and well-being.

According to Bark’s press release, the company embraces a “Dogs Fly First” philosophy with luxury accommodations and flight prep including “calming pheromones, music, and colors that pups prefer.” The carrier also offers calming treats, noise-canceling ear muffs, and calming jackets during the flight. For meals, dogs will be served “Doggie Champagne” (chicken broth), dog doughnuts, and meat snacks.

Such luxury travel will come at a heavy cost for owners as tickets cross country run a whopping $6,000, while transatlantic flights are priced at $8,000. Bark Air currently offers flights between New York and Los Angeles as well as New York and London with plans to add more routes in the future.

The first flights with Bark Air take off from New York on May 23.