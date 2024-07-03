No Comments Today

By
Russ Niles
-
Published:
0

We’ve turned off comments to today’s stories because of an issue with our system. No, we’re not ending comments because of the increasingly hostile environment in that section even though a few readers have suggested it. As we take this purely technical pause, maybe we can all think about preserving the value of adding readers’ voices to the presentation of aviation news without the partisan and personal attacks that seem to be on the increase. Thank you.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles
http://www.avweb.com
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.