NTSB Cites Pilot Error In Fatal Midair Collision Over Watsonville Municipal Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB’s) final report cites pilot error as the likely cause of a midair collision that killed three over Watsonville Municipal Airport in August 2022.

A Cessna 152 was practicing “touch-and-go” landings at the airport when the pilot of a Cessna 340 announced his intentions for a straight-in approach to land. Both pilots consistently made position reports but didn’t communicate directly until the Cessna 340 was approximately one mile from the airport, by which time the Cessna 152 had already turned onto the base leg of the traffic pattern. According to the report, the Cessna 152 pilot reported spotting the Cessna 340 behind him and remarked that he would go around because the aircraft was approaching quickly on him. The two collided on final approach for the runway about 150 feet above ground level.

The final NTSB report attributed the crash to the “failure of the pilot of the multi-engine airplane to see and avoid the single-engine airplane while performing a straight-in approach for landing.”

Toxicology reports showed that the Cessna 152 pilot had traces of THC, THC metabolites, cocaine metabolites, and ketamine metabolites in his system at the time of his death. However, these low levels were not deemed contributory to the crash. Meanwhile, the pilot of the Cessna 340 showed traces of THC and metabolites of THC, also not deemed contributory to the crash.