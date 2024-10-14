NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Persistent Airplane Thief Still At Large

A mechanic chased away a would-be airplane thief at Sonoma County Airport.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot

Police in Sonoma, California are looking for a persistent would-be airplane thief who failed to make off with two aircraft on Sunday morning. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said that about 9:30 a.m. the man tried to get in a light aircraft that was idling as a mechanic worked on it. The mechanic "kicked the man away" and yelled at him to leave but he was undeterred.

The suspect went into a hangar and started one of the aircraft inside. The mechanic put the run on him again and he disappeared into woods. Despite a concerted search using a drone, dogs and a helicopter, the man was still at large as of Monday afternoon. It's believed he got on the airport through an area that had just been cleared of brush to make way for a new fence. A temporary fence has now been installed.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Nigeria Threatens To Ground 60 Bizjets Over New Duties
Aviation NewsNigeria Threatens To Ground 60 Bizjets Over New DutiesRuss Niles
Rocket Drone Flies Twice In Same Day
Aviation NewsRocket Drone Flies Twice In Same DayRuss Niles
Space Plane To Test Orbit Change Maneuver
Aviation NewsSpace Plane To Test Orbit Change ManeuverRuss Niles
Report Says Mystery Drones Flew Over Sensitive Military Sites
Aviation NewsReport Says Mystery Drones Flew Over Sensitive Military SitesRuss Niles
Seat AD Will Interfere With Pilot Naps Say Airlines
Aviation NewsSeat AD Will Interfere With Pilot Naps Say AirlinesRuss Niles
SpaceX Lands Starship Booster, Hits Capsule Target
Aviation NewsSpaceX Lands Starship Booster, Hits Capsule TargetRuss Niles