Piper M700 FURY Receives FIKI Certification

Piper Aircraft announced its new flagship aircraft, the M700 FURY, has received Flight into Known Icing (FIKI) certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The M700 FURY, which was certified in March of this year, boasts impressive capabilities—including a max cruise speed of 301 knots, a max range of 1852nm, and a standard useful load of 2,320 pounds. The aircraft is powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-52 700 SHP engine, and features Garmin’s Autoland technology.

“The certification of FIKI is a crucial part of the overall value proposition of the M700 FURY, as well as a key safety feature for the operator,” said President and CEO of Piper Aircraft John Calcagno in a recent press release.

Piper says the FIKI system comes standard on all on all M700 FURY aircraft and features an electromechanical expulsion deicing system on the tail and the leading edge of the wing. The manufacturer noted that international certifications for the M700 and FIKI are on track with deliveries for those regions to begin in the third quarter.