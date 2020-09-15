Pipistrel Velis Electro Completes Record Flights

The recently certified Pipistrel Velis Electro has completed flights intended to set records for electric aircraft. Between the end of August and Sept. 2, Pipistrel says that “five world records tumbled the combustion aircraft: your aircraft used less than a quarter of the energy for the route than conventional planes.” Due to the lack of infrastructure, the flights required two ground crews in electric cars that “had to drive two chargers in a rabbit and hedgehog game in front of the plane,” the company said. “The aircraft flies at about 120-150 KM/H in a straight line, the cars have to adapt to the road conditions. Meticulous planning was necessary to minimize waiting times when loading.”
The total distance flown for the record flights, the data for which has been submitted to the FAI for validation, was 523 MI or 839 KM.
According to Pipistrel, the following records have been set.
Lowest energy consumption (kWh / 100 KM): Using a claimed 190.963 kWh of electrical energy, the Velis averaged “22.76 kWh / 100 KM, which corresponds to 2.33 [liters of] diesel (energy equivalent diesel: 9.75 kWh / l)…calculated over the entire distance, the Pipistrel Velis consumed the energy equivalent of 19.58 liters of diesel!” Pipistrel says this performance “puts the aircraft in the range of a Tesla Model S, making it a new benchmark in aviation. Comparable aircraft with internal combustion engines would consume about 4x to 5x more energy.”
Highest average speed over 700 KM (KM/H): The Velis averaged 125 KM/H (77 MPH) over 738 KM (459 MI). The team also believes it set a speed record over 100 KM distance of 136 KM/H (85 MPH).
The Velis also supposedly set records for the “longest electrically flown route,” 327 KM (203 MI) over 24 hours, 608 KM (377 MI) over 48 hours, and 839 KM (523 MI) over 56 hours. The team was planning to conquer climb-rate and absolute altitude records for electric aircraft but the weather did not cooperate.
“Electric flying is still limited in range today and so a lot of logistical effort had to be accepted for this long-haul flight,” the team said in a statement. “However, the aircraft was not originally intended for such a use: The Velis is a training aircraft for training pilots close to the airport, and it is ideally suited for this: practically inaudible, locally emission-free and cost-reduced.”
Hint: it’s the 21st-century and 77 miles an hour is not fast NOR is having a 2 car chase crew reasonable. All this does is does is underscore just how bad electric power for aviation actually is.
I was about to say the same. If you take into account the energy use of the supporting crew, cars etc. its even worse than a normal aircraft. Electric flying is not _still_ limited in range, it _will be_ limited in range due to inherent limitations in battery physics.
True, but Pipistrel emphasised that the aircraft was not originally intended for such a use: The Velis is a training aircraft for training pilots close to the airport, and it is ideally suited for this: practically inaudible, locally emission-free and cost-reduced.
I guess the proof of the pudding is in the eating: a good number of training schools are purchasing the aircraft.
“Electric flying is not _still_ limited in range, it _will be_ limited in range ”
Reminds me of this:
“I can state flatly that heavier than air flying machines are impossible.”
— Lord Kelvin, 1895
I have a colleague who crosses Europe regularly with his Tesla. Electric cars are approaching 700-800 km range per charge. They evolved from restricted specialty vehicles to totally useful replacements of old technology in about 20 years.
What aviation needs is a supporting infrastructure and a plane designed for long-range flying, but as with cars, you have to start from the best-suited specialty application. Exactly what Pipistrel has done.
Energy density of Li-Ion batteries is still about 1/10th of Jet A, but battery tech is under intensive R&D around the globe for obvious reasons. Airplane structure has plenty of space for batteries. So this is just a matter of time.
Therefore, even if the first electric plane that was NOT designed to fly long-range did not cut it *by your terms*, it is rather silly to call the whole potential industry a dead-end.
Pipistrel’s attempt was a (good) publicity stunt, plain and simple. Kudos for them, and I hope they sell enough to create a four-seater touring plane soon.
Please explain these “inherent limitations in battery physics.”
I didn’t know it the limitations had been found.
Because a local flight or flight training or sight-seeing need SOOOOOO much range.
It’s not range; it’s ENDURANCE.
One hour (plus a 30-minute-daytime/45-minute-nighttime reserve) will suffice for a typical traffic pattern lesson. BUT the duty cycle in the pattern is weighted toward takeoff-and-climb, which puts maximum load on the batteries.
A flight to the practice area, with airwork, and return? Maybe 90 minutes? Plus that pesky reserve.
A student cross-country flight (dual OR solo)? Fuggetaboutit.
If I were running a large flight school again, I’d spend my money on some versatile, useful airplanes AND a really good simulator or two.
Battery energy density WILL improve over time. But as Wimpy famously said: “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday, for a hamburger today.”
This guy literally does not understand what research and development is… even when it is like literally SHOWN to him, in writing.
The TOTAL energy used was way more than driving a VW TDI over the same route. They have a ways to go yet 😉
