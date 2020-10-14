Qantas Conducts Sightseeing Flight In 787

Australian airline Qantas conducted a seven-hour sightseeing flight in a 787 Dreamliner last weekend, operating out of Sydney Airport (SYD). According to the airline, the Great Southern Land scenic flight was aimed at frequent fliers who “wanted an opportunity to enjoy some of the airline’s Spirit of Australia hospitality even if they couldn’t travel as they normally do” due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The trip included low level flybys of locations such as the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, Kata Tjuta, Byron Bay and Sydney Harbour.

“We will angle the aircraft so that passengers on both sides get a great view, in particular of Uluru after we were granted special permission for the flyover,” said Qantas Captain Alex Passerini before the flight. “It’s going to be a really special day and we are excited to be back in the air again.”

Qantas previously stated that the 150 seats offered on the flight sold out in ten minutes. Ticket prices ranged from AU$787 (US$564) a seat for economy to AU$3,787 (US$2,714) for business class. It has been reported that the airline is considering offering similar flights in the future.