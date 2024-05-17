Recreational Aviation Foundation Issues Call To Preserve Utah Airstrips

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) issued a call to action requesting pilots submit feedback on a proposal from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) regarding the closure of 16 airstrips in Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument (BENM).

According to the RAF, the Bureau of Land Management’s plan would restrict aircraft operations to only the Bluff Airport and Fry Canyon Airstrip—effectively closing the other 16 airstrips within the BENM pending the development of an implementation-level travel plan by the BLM.

The RAF is urging pilots to submit positive comments on preserving these “recreational assets” noting that “all 18 of the airstrips have existed and have been in use for the past 40-70 years” and that none of them should be closed or banned without evaluating the merits of each.

The deadline to submit comments is June 11, 2024.