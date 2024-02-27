Report Raps Boeing Internal Safety Oversight

While Boeing brass brag about the safety culture in the company, frontline employees who implement the safety processes aren’t getting the same message according to a report commissioned by the FAA. The report, done by a panel of experts in response to the fallout of the crash of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2018 and 2019, found “a disconnect between Boeing’s senior management and other members of the organization on safety culture.” It also said the implementation of the safety culture at the company was “inadequate and confusing” and that the rules and the training to meet those rules are in “constant state of change, creating employee confusion, especially among different work sites and employee groups.”
The report focused on the function of the 1,000 staff members with Organization Designation Authorization who have the legal responsibility to oversee safety standards on the shop floor. In addition to not clearly understanding their mandate, they also feared retaliation for speaking up, the report says. “This influences the ability of UMs [unit members] to execute their delegated functions effectively.” The panel did note that Boeing had restructured management of the ODA but that members could still face retaliation through salary and ranking for booking holidays.
Had a cousin who was a nurse and moved into factory nursing in a chocolate factory. She was dubbed “the most powerful person in the factory” as she could shut down the line for safety concerns — no-one else could. Still only got a nurse’s pay though.
Maybe Boeing should hire more nurses.
I hope that will reclaim its reputation on a world-leading aircraft manufacturer of finest planes ever built. Upper management need to return to Washington state to work directly with its employees.
No mention of SMS. I thought SMS was the cure all for safety issues!
The 50-page report goes into detail about SMS and other safety practices, and how Boeing was deficient in implementing them.
I’m onboard with you guys. The FAA and NTSB shoved the SMS program (“Safety Culture” or “Culture of Safety”) down our throats with little to no guidance as the fix to all our woes. The SMS should be the headline of every incident and accident.
One would have to wonder if there are Airbus plants running Boeing. Of course, the “leadership” is working hard but to do exactly what?
Planes built in Washington, company moves headquarters and senior execs to Chicago. What could possibly go wrong?
Yeah – I remember reading an article years ago about the most successful computer processor maker at that time and its CEO. In it was a photo of the CEO at his desk. He was located on the large office floor alongside all of the other office employees – no walls or barriers of any kind in sight.
For some reason, I am not able to open the FAA report at the link. Does anyone know the timeframe of when the FAA’s panel was looking at Boeing’s safety practices?
What about the employees on the assembly line? Don’t they care about how the planes are built? Don’t they have pride in their workmanship? Where are the supervisors looking over their workmanship? To me it sounds like the assembly line rumors in the Detroit auto factories of old: beware of cars built on Fridays and Mondays…………!
The employees do care until upper management drives that caring out of them. In the interest of faster.
Same with the supervisors. They are just following orders based an edict from on high and far away.
As President and founder of our small company I can understand how upper management becomes separated from “shop floor” reality. I can only imagine what a broken culture exists at Boeing.
Need more of the MBWA culture.
This won’t change as long as beancounters are in charge.
Mine, too. Engineers take grief for poor design on many products, when usually they provide good design, but it’s cut to pieces by the bean-counters for a few pennies.
That’s a pendulum that can swing too far in the other direction, but it does seem to have gotten stuck on the finance side for a long while.
as long as the CEO is being rewarded for short term profits there will continue to be a problem.
he/she will do what ever gets them the most money. to change this we need to make their bonuses contingent on what the stock and profits are 5 years ahead. then they will act to do things that will make the company do well long term like good quality control, keep the smarter people, good design. we (the investors) are the problem because there is no reason for me as an investor to ask my stock broker about how will I get the most return 5 years from now. my proposal is to make the reduction in capital gains tax only for a long term (like 5 years) Anything shorter is taxed at standard income rates. that will force me as an investor ask the CEO what they are doing to make my stock worth something 5 years from now and thus doing actions that promote long term value like good quality.
Problem is that most CEO are not in that position for 5 years or more.
I’m not going to pretend to know the fix, but you are correct the incentives in the US have gotten all messed up. We could likely do with a lot of simplification. This is an above average IQ bunch on Avweb (including the “idiots” who disagree with me on everything 🤣😂🤣). Still, how much of how things actually work do we all really understand? Yet we are smarter than the average voter and voters are supposed to be deciding so much of these things.
Until Boeing puts engineers are put back in charge instead of MBAs and bean counters this won’t be fixed. The 737 MAX MCAS disaster would never have happened without extraordinary pressure from management to push out a SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE system that could overpower the pilots.
The results of that single point failure along with crew mismanagement of that failure resulted in the two terrible accidents of the MAX. Both were avoidable if an additional AOA sensor had been added and there is no way the engineers did not push hard for that second sensor.
To bad Boeing won’t do a full military type aviation debrief when there are no punches pulled no matter of rank or seniority. Just the truth and facts to make things better and safer. We won’t hold our breath.
Precisely, Tom. For a while, I worked in reliability engineering on a large black airplane. There were stringent requirements for everything to be tested and reported upon at the vendor’s facilities. Then we’d collect that data, have meetings with engineering and make sure we had a fix for everything. Every two weeks, either the structures crowd or the avionics crowd would have to brief the VP of logistics and engineering. Woe be the person who didn’t have an answer for everything. In the end, that airplane was one of the most reliable ever. Even then, some things got past everyone; witness the crash of one of ’em due to water ingestion in one of the air data external ports and a checklist that had things in the wrong order. If someone had pitched a single point failure mode item; they’d have been whacked BIG time. That’s why you immerse engineering into everything.
Complexity, safety, rigidity. For any highly complex activity, managing the interaction between these factors is a continual battle. And of course, no one can even mention the obvious question “How safe is safe enough?” even though in our personal activities we face and answer it in hundreds of small actions every day.
I flew the 800 “new gen” for almost 4 years and, after 10k+ hours on MD 80’s, I was extremely disappointed in fit, function and overall handling of the 737. I dubbed it the sky turd. It only got worse with the “max” as it was changed way too much from the original certificate to be on the same certificate. Today Boeing is run by bean counter instead of aeronautical engineers, hence we have an airplane that has been bandaided instead of redesigned and has resulted in one catastrophe after another. The people that work on the line know the truth of the “safety culture”. They should be listened to instead of intimidated into silence.
At some point the new certificate was allowed to get so expensive it killed innovation in everything except avoiding doing a new one.
Did anyone read the report? It’s seems like it’s written in “bureaucratese”, i.e. long winded, pedantic and pompous generalities, on and on page after page. I don’t see anything concrete. From my experience as an engineer, this would drive most engineers crazy. Engineers are highly focused on solving problems, in very concrete ways. From my understanding of the 737 max problems, many issues originated with the re-engining with more powerful engines. This created a greater pitch up moment with the under-slung engines. Rather than redesign the airframe/engine configuration, the problem was addressed with a bandaid, i.e, a computerized trim system designed to compensate for the pitch up tendency. The trim system was flawed and allowed a runaway pitch change. If management would listen and heed the warnings and recommendations from engineering, things like that could be avoided. Yes, of course there must be high level protocols to make aircraft safe. But IMO, it could be done in a more focused way, having a more direct connection to actual problems. But this report puts me to sleep, with its endless platitudes. Think of the Lockheed “Skunk Works”. Do you think they endured such nonsense as this report? No, they simply knew how to build world class airplanes, being led by inspired leadership, and their personnel dedicated and passionate about their craft, not cogs in a giant bureaucratic machine.
