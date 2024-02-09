Signature Initiates Measures To Defeat Human Trafficking

Global FBO network Signature Flight Support announced today it is working to combat human trafficking. Saying Signature’s position in the industry provides a “unique opportunity to help combat human trafficking,” company CEO Tony Lefebvre said, “The International Organization for Migration has stated that nearly 80% of international human trafficking journeys cross through official border control points, including airports. That makes this an incredibly important and relevant issue for us, and one where we have the ability to make a tangible difference.” Part of that effort involves ensuring Signature’s worldwide staff is trained to identify and report suspicious activity.

The initiative involves five phases, each in cooperation with a separate entity dedicated to eliminating human trafficking. The programs include: The DOT’s (U.S. Department of Transportation) “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT)” initiative; the joint DOT and Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Lightning Initiative; and the American Association of Airport Executives’ supplemental training curriculum for general- and business-aviation workers. In addition, Signature is the first sponsor of the nonprofit Freedom Aviation Network, dedicated to providing transportation to survivors of human trafficking; and became a corporate sponsor of the nonprofit Covenant House, which is dedicated to supporting short- and long-term support for homeless young people and those facing the consequences of human trafficking.

Michael Camal, Senior Engagement Manager of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, said, “Private aviation operators are on the frontlines of the fight to end human trafficking. We are grateful that Signature is leveraging its vast resources and global workforce to combat this heinous crime.”